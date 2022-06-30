Republic Day walk comes off Saturday, July 2

The Republic Day Walk is by the El-Wak Keep Fit Club

Source: GNA

The Republic Day Walk, the flagship event of the El wak Keep Fit Club, comes on this Saturday 2nd July 2022.

The annual July walk christened Republic Day Walk, which is organized every July, hits its 20th milestone this year, and to celebrate the event, El wak Keep Fit Club, one of Ghana’s foremost keep fit clubs is organizing this year’s edition to celebrate the event.



The event, which is under the theme: stay healthy, stay wealthy, will be attended by several keep fit clubs from Accra, Volta, and Central regions.



The walk has a history of being ornamented by dignitaries and this year is no exception.

The walk will start from the El wak stadium at 6.30am sharp, and walkers in attendance will pass through 37, Pig Farm, Kotobabi, Nima, Mamobi and back to the El wak Stadium where there would be addresses from the dignitaries.



There will be breast screening for participants who attend the event by MaudLokki Breast Cancer Foundation.



The chairman of the committee Dr. Stephen Bani indicated that the usual excitement that allows people to walk long distance without getting tired whilst exercising will once again come to play. He invited families, friends and all other social clubs to participate in the walk to stay healthy.