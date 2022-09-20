0
Menu
Sports

Resign if you can’t stop selling our players - Kotoko fans to Nana Yaw Amponsah

Video Archive
Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some fans of Asante Kotoko have blamed the club CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and some members of the management team for contributing to their knockout from the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions recorded one of their worst performances in the CAF Champions League as they bowed out of the tournament in the preliminary round.

The Porcupine Warriors began their CAF Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win but lost in the second leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium by 1-0. Kotoko bowed out of the competition as they lost the penalty shootouts by 3-1 to Kadiogo.

Reacting to Kotoko's elimination from the CAF Champions League in an interview with GhanaWeb, some fans accused Nana Yaw Amponsah of transferring some of Kotoko’s best players who were needed for their campaign in Africa.

According to the fans, the current Kotoko team lacks experience which was evident in their match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

While many called for the resignation of Nana Yaw Amponsah, others asked the life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to dissolve the current management team.

Watch video below



JNA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
Related Articles: