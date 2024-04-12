Resign or we curse you - Asante Kotoko threatens coach Ogum after Nsoatreman defeat

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh

An unnamed Asante Kotoko fan has threatened to curse head coach Prosper Ogum Narteh if he does not resign from his role.

Speaking with Sir Obed TV on YouTube, the fan advised Ogum to step down from his position or he and a few others would invoke curses on him.



“He will have a problem if he doesn’t leave. If he doesn’t want to leave, we will curse him. Ogum, if you don’t quit, you’ll have a problem. If you don’t leave now, you’ll leave with a big belly later,” he said.



The fan’s agitation stems from the club’s 2-1 defeat on Thursday, April 11, 2024, against Nsoatreman FC.



The loss was the club’s fifth in their last six games, depicting a poor run of form in the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko, as a result of their terrible form, occupy the 10th spot on the table with 33 points.

