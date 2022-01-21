Resignation as GFA boss has never crossed my mind - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, GFA president

Under fire President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku says that resigning from his position as the GFA boss has never crossed his mind.

Kurt Okraku presided over a disastrous first African Cup of Nations campaign as a GFA boss where Ghana crushed out of the tournament at the group stages.



Ghana were in the same group as Morocco, Gabon, Comoros but failed to win any of their matches as they lost to minnows Comoros, drew with Gabon and also lost to Morocco.



Since the defeat many Ghanaians have called on the GFA boss, and persons who appointed the inept Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac to resign but it appears that will only be a mirage.

In an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, the GFA boss jokingly brushed aside calls for his resignation aside with a cheeky response.



“We are in a very serious enterprise. We should get serious," Kurt said.



"The call to resign is not even up for consideration. There are critical things we need to look at,” he added.