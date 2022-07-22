Resigned Narteh Ogum to meet Asante Kotoko Board on Monday

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah and coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum is yet to meet the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko on Monday, July 25, 2022, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



This meeting according to former Management Member and Supporters leaders chairman, Kweku Amponsah, has been scheduled by the Board to try and talk coach Ogum out of his resignation.



"Coach will meet the Board on Monday for another meeting to try and sort things out. I hope that something very positive will come out of that meeting."

"Also, I can tell you that he didn't insult anybody in that meeting so disregard those reports," Kweku Amponsah told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview.



Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was reported by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM to have resigned from his position as the head coach of Asante Kotoko during a zoom meeting with the board and management of the club.



Meanwhile, Communications Team Member of Asante Kotoko, Countryman Songo has said that they won't beg coach Ogum to come back.



"The Management has accepted his resignation and we won't go back to him. We won't allow Ogum to intimidate the Board and Management for him to be allowed to do what he wants to do in the club."





