Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, others

Odoi, Nketiah, Nico And Inaki Williams Hudson Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, Nico and Inaki Williams

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21

Ghana drawn in Group H of FIFA World Cup

Ghana qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Ofosu-Kwakye has opined that the Black Stars will need the services Ghanaian players based-abroad for the World Cup whether or not they play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The players, who according to reports, could join switch nationality for the World Cup include, Callum Hudson Odoi, Inaki Williams, Nico Williams, and Eddie Nketiah.

But the argument has been the said plays should show respect by playing in the AFCON qualifiers first.

Ofosu-Kwaakye has joined the argument from an opposing angle, saying respect does not beat some of the best defenders at the World Cup.

"These could potentially be our striking options at the World Cup. Some say we need respect so we should go without them because they didn’t play in the qualifiers. I say “respect” cannot go past such seasoned defenders as Rubin Diaz, Pepe, Fonte, and Cancelo and score goals," he wrote in a Twitter post

Reports claim the GFA have made progress in their talks to lure the said eligible Ghanaian players born abroad into the Blak Stars.

Further reports suggest Hudson Odoi and Eddie Nketiah have already secured their Ghanaian passport as part of the possible switch.

Ghana qualified for the inter-continental showpieces after ending Nigeria in the play-offs.

The Black Stars will begin the campaign in Group H, where they play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

But before the World Cup kick starts in November 2022, the team will engage in 2023 AFCON qualifiers which is set to begin in May 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
