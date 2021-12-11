Respect the former players - Dan Quaye tells 'clueless' Hearts management

Former Hearts of Oak player, Daniel Quaye

Erstwhile Hearts of Oak defender, Daniel Quaye has said that the club's hierarchy does not give the needed respect to its former players.



Quaye bemoaned the club act of sidelining all 'old players' in their activities which he believes is the cause of the team's recent struggle.



Hearts of Oak are yet to knuckle things into shape in the ongoing Ghana Premier League. In the process, the team has suffered two eliminations from the CAF Champions League and that of the Confederations Cup.



First was a 6-1 defeat to Wydad in the Champions League and a recent 4-0 loss to Sauora in the Confederations Cup.

Whereas in the league, the Rainbow lads occupy the bottom place with no wins after four games, although they have three games shelved.



Reacting to the club's catastrophic start this term, Quaye blamed the management for not involving the former players.



“Hearts of Oak management does not respect old players; they don’t engage us in their activities. I came to work as a player for the team so if they will not involve us, I don’t mind,” he said.



He added the team has lost its spirits under the current 'egoistic' management.



“The current management feels big, they think they know it all but they are clueless. During our time, Alhaji Akanbi was a member of the National Chapters Committee. The team has lost its spirit. If I should continue to talk about the team people might think I don’t like the team,” he said.



“After the defeat to JS Saoura, Ghanaians abroad have been asking why we are not being engaged in the team activities," He added.