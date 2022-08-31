1
Respect the wish of Kudus - Ghanaian MP warns Ajax

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has warned Ajax to grant Mohammed Kudus his desired transfer away from the club.

The member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri tweeted that, it will be in the interest of the club to let go of Kudus instead of maintaining the player against his wish.

"AFC AJAX. It is important you don't Overlay stretch this matter, respect the wish of the player...," he tweeted while quoting a report of Kudus missing Ajax training.

A report filed by the Dutch newspaper DeTelegraaf showed that Kudus did not show up for training on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in his attempt to force the transfer to Everton.

He has reportedly agreed personal terms with the English side but Ajax are dragging their feet in materialising the transfer.

The summer transfer window closes at midnight, the first hour of September 1, 2022, which means Kudus might not get his desired move in search of game minutes in the EPL.



