‘Rest in peace my friend, you fought hard’ – Kalou pays tribute to late Gyan

Former Ghana International, Christian Gyan is dead

Former Feyenoord striker, Bonaventure Kalou has paid tribute to his former team-mate and friend Christian Gyan.

Christian Gyan died on Wednesday of reported cancer at the age of just 43.



The former Ghana U17 star was born in Ghana but moved to the Netherlands in the late 1990s to sign for Feyenoord, where he made 93 appearances.



A touch-tackling defender, Gyan helped the club win the Eredivisie in 1999 and the UEFA Cup in 2002.

"Rest in peace my friend, you fought hard. My thoughts go to Anita and the children," Kalou wrote on Instagram.



