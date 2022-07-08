'Rest well, my beloved dad' - Kotoko coach announces death of his father

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko console Prosper Narteh after losing his father

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has confirmed the death of his father, Sampson Akrono Ogum.



The manager announced his father's death on Twitter, but his announcement did not explain what led to Akrono's dismissal.



"You taught us to be disciplined, respectful, humble, hardworking and truthful at all times. These core values have remained with us and will forever remain with us. You will forever remain in our minds and hearts.



REST WELL, MY BELOVED DAD," he wrote on Twitter.

Kotoko supporters and local football fans flocked to his comment section to share his difficult time with him and express their condolences.



The club expressed their condolences to Ogum via Twitter a few minutes after the announcement.



"Our Condolence to the family of our Head Coach, @ProsNartehOgum whose father, Sampson Akrono Ogum passed away yesterday. We at Asante Kotoko are with you, Mister."



Prospr Narteh Ogum is currently training with the Black Galaxies in preparation for their upcoming 2023 Championship of African Nations match against Benin.



On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Black Galaxies will face Benin at the Cape Coast stadium in the first leg of the Preliminary Round.



The return leg will take place a week later at the Stade de l'Amitié General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou.

