GFA President with Beach Soccer players

The Match day 1 & 2 of the Beach Soccer FA Cup games were played at the Laboma Beach on May 28 & 29, 2022 respectively.

The participating teams have been grouped in four groups for this stage of the competition.



GFA President graced the event and assured all participating clubs of the GFA’s continuous support to the development of Beach Soccer.



Below are the results of Day 1&2: