Retaining Otto Addo is up to the GFA and government - Ebusua Dwarfs coach Kuuku Dadzie

Kuuku Dadzie is the head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs

Kuuku Dadzie, head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs, has commented on the debate over whether to re-appoint former Ghana international Otto Addo as permanent coach of the Black Stars or look for someone else after guiding the side to qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Otto Addo was named interim coach after Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was sacked after Ghana's terrible performance at the 33rd African Cup of Nations.



Addo led Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar from November to December this year.



Speaking to Skyy Power FM on Friday the experienced head coach said the entire process is up to the GFA and Government.



“This should not be in question. Me I don’t know why people are asking this that, this that,”

“Milo came and left after a shambolic performance at the AFCON. The FA wanted to find a coach and it came to light that Government wanted Chris Hughton and the GFA wanted Otto Addo. Eventually the two coaches were appointed; one was appointed (as) the coach and the other as an Adviser, then we had two deputies," he added.



"We played in the last (World Cup) qualifiers, we’ve qualified, everybody is happy. Most of Ghanaians are happy that we’ve qualified for the World Cup. Ideally, assuming you a manager and your subordinates go to do something and are successful, would you say they should be changed?”



He also stated that the stakeholders should evaluate the work of Otto Addo and his team to know whether he should be re-appointed or not.



“The stakeholders, the FA or the (Sports) Ministry or the Government, are you satisfied with the performance? That should be the question. They have qualified us, what is important is to qualify to the World Cup, they’ve done it. So asking whether to maintain them or otherwise, that is not the question. They’ve delivered so why would you change them?”