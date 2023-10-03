Rethink tourism as a source of sustainable economic growth - Kwesi Eyison

Vice President of the Ghana Tourism Federation, Dr. Kwesi Eyison

Source: Caleb Kofie, Contributor

The Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture held the World Tourism Day event in Ada on the theme; “Tourism and Green Investments.”

The theme focuses on green investment as a catalyst for sustainable tourism development and socioeconomic growth of the economy.



Present at the event were industry captains drawn from the public and private sector, academia, traditional rulers, some members from the diplomatic corps, among other dignitaries.



Dr. Kwesi Eyison, Vice President of the Ghana Tourism Federation, who is an affiliate member of United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in his address on behalf of the private sector said, “much as the 43rd anniversary of World Tourism Day celebration has the power to inspire, connect, and enrich lives, this year's theme "Tourism and Green Investment" however, goes beyond celebration but a call to action, to rethink tourism as a force for positive change, a catalyst for environmental preservation, and a source of sustainable economic growth.”

He stated that there is an urgent need to reassess and transform approach to tourism and hospitality, recognizing the critical role of sustainability and green investment in shaping the future of the industry.



He enumerated further that current data has shown a steady growth in the tourism sector over the years, contributing significantly to Ghana’s economy and providing employment opportunities for countless citizens but admonished stakeholders that the time has come for the nation to rethink tourism and hospitality practices, climate change, environmental degradation, and the depletion of natural resources as some key global challenges that demands immediate attention.



Dr. Eyison added that, “we must embrace marketing and promotions sustainably, advocate for policies and regulations that incentivize green investment in tourism, invest in research and innovation to find innovative solutions to the challenges facing our industry, collaboration between public, private and academia and a continuous partnership by fostering key collaboration among all stakeholders –government, industry, NGOs, communities and development partners.”