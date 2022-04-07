0
Menu
Sports

Retired footballer advises colleagues to stay in Europe after retiring or risk poverty

Nyaami DJ Nyaami and Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Osei Milla

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker based in Germany, Osei Milla, has cautioned other retired footballers to stay in Europe or risk poverty in Ghana.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Milla indicated that most retired footballers living in Ghana find it tough to get decent jobs. However, it is easier to find a job and may make more money than a banker in Ghana.

“I did not want to come back to Ghana after retiring because it is better here. I’ll get a job here, but I won’t find any in Ghana. The health system is better.

The host of ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ DJ Nyaami, made a point about local players living poorly after retirement. In response to this, Milla indicated that “if they had stayed abroad, no one would have heard of their plight.”

“If you work abroad, you can earn more than a banker or a university graduate in Ghana,” he added.

According to him, life abroad is the best and encourages young workers to visit or apply for work in Germany. He added that it makes life easy for the individual.

The former under 20 Kotoko player also spoke on ‘juju’ in football. He revealed that even though he does not believe in it, all team members had to use it.

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Half naked’ Stephanie Benson exposes a ‘sugar boy’ online
Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead Of Bawumia's address
Kwaku Baako Jnr, others sued by a Deputy Minister of Finance
Meet Salisu's grandfather who played for Kotoko, won one AFCON title
35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase
Gabby Otchere-darko attacked after praising Black Sherif
Full list of properties Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife demanded from the Court
Arabian Kings & Russian Oligarchs will be jealous of Akufo-Addo– Sammy Gyamfi