Retired footballer advises colleagues to stay in Europe after retiring or risk poverty

DJ Nyaami and Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Osei Milla

Source: SVTV Africa

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker based in Germany, Osei Milla, has cautioned other retired footballers to stay in Europe or risk poverty in Ghana.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Milla indicated that most retired footballers living in Ghana find it tough to get decent jobs. However, it is easier to find a job and may make more money than a banker in Ghana.



“I did not want to come back to Ghana after retiring because it is better here. I’ll get a job here, but I won’t find any in Ghana. The health system is better.



The host of ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ DJ Nyaami, made a point about local players living poorly after retirement. In response to this, Milla indicated that “if they had stayed abroad, no one would have heard of their plight.”

“If you work abroad, you can earn more than a banker or a university graduate in Ghana,” he added.



According to him, life abroad is the best and encourages young workers to visit or apply for work in Germany. He added that it makes life easy for the individual.



The former under 20 Kotoko player also spoke on ‘juju’ in football. He revealed that even though he does not believe in it, all team members had to use it.