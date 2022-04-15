0
Menu
Sports

Retired referee Thomas Attifu backs under-fire Kenney Padi over penalty decision against Hearts of Oak

WhatsApp Image 2022 04 12 At 11.28.26 AM.jpeg Thomas Attifu

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The National instructor for the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), Richard Thomas Attifu has backed under fire referee Joseph Kenny Padi’s decision to award Asante Kotoko a penalty against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.

Referee Kennedy Paddy awarded a penalty for Kotoko in the 17th minute after Fabio Gama was adjudged to have been fouled by Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen Abdul Aziz.

The decision generated a lot of argument in the country as many believes the referee had his decision wrong.

But the retired referee has come to the defense of the Kenny Padi indicating the penalty awarded Kotoko was a right call.

“It was a clear penalty, Fabio Gama went forward, then Nurudeen put his foot in front of him. Then there was the need for Gama to change direction. Look at the posture of his left foot, he was handled from behind so Nurudeen resisted the movement of Gama.

The Phobians have officially filed a protest against referee Kenney Padi but according to Thomas Attifu he would have thrashed Hearts of Oak’s protest against the referee if he were to be part of the Referee Review Panel

“If I was on the Referee reviews panel and Hearts brings this forward, I will throw it out” he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding