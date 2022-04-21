0
Menu
Sports

Return to relaunch your career - Ibrahim Tanko encourages players

Samuel Inkoom 610x400 Samuel Inkoom is one of the returnees to the local league with Hearts of Oak

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Technical director for Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has implored more experienced players to join the Ghana premier league.

According to the former Ghana international, players who ply their trade in Europe should join the Ghana Premier league if they fall out of favor with their foreign clubs.

“I am happy with the number of experienced players joining the Ghana premier league, it’s a good thing we have the likes of Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom making a return to the  league and i expect more players to join, it’s a good opportunity for them to relaunch their career” he added.

The Ghana premier league this season has seen former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom making a return to the league with Accra Hearts of Oak.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Related Articles: