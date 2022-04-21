Return to relaunch your career - Ibrahim Tanko encourages players

Samuel Inkoom is one of the returnees to the local league with Hearts of Oak

Technical director for Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has implored more experienced players to join the Ghana premier league.

According to the former Ghana international, players who ply their trade in Europe should join the Ghana Premier league if they fall out of favor with their foreign clubs.



“I am happy with the number of experienced players joining the Ghana premier league, it’s a good thing we have the likes of Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom making a return to the league and i expect more players to join, it’s a good opportunity for them to relaunch their career” he added.

The Ghana premier league this season has seen former Inter Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari and Samuel Inkoom making a return to the league with Accra Hearts of Oak.