Returning to Sassuolo stadium is a a unique emotion - Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan, a Fiorentina midfielder who formerly played for Sassuolo, talked to Sky Sport before the Serie A encounter at Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo.

"Sassuolo has remained that team of personality and quality, which is trying to make the game. Seeing how successful we hope to be. do not make the mistake of the first half, in which they put us in difficulty on the dribble,"



Do you think about Juventus?"No, because we want to give continuity. At the end of the game we will think about the other, but today we want to make a good impression."

Nice to come back here?"After my departure it is the first time, a unique emotion. Some thrills but I try to stay calm".



Alfred Duncan has played 21 games, scored one goal with two assists in the Serie A for Fiorentina this season.