Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh commends visionary leadership of Ghana Boxing

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh was speaking at the Review and Dissemination Seminar held at the stadium

International Evangelist, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has commended the leadership of Ghana Boxing for thinking about the future and finding new scientific ways to victory.

He was at the Review and Dissemination Seminar held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, June 11, 2021, for boxing coaches which saw the introduction as well as the inauguration of the national juvenile and youth team.



He said share his experience as a former amateur boxer, and urged everyone to brighten the corner where he is as not everyone can become a champion boxer.



He expressed that there is value in every individual, hailing the nation’s world champions



Rev. Dr. Tetteh advised against the use of juju, which can lead to negative things.



“Jesus Christ is the answer, channel all your problems through him, and take good care of yourselves,” he said.



He told the young boxers to be decent and carry a positive personality.

Juvenile boxers comprise William Adofo, David Adofo, Samuel Plange, Benedict Tetteh, Hakeem Lokko, Caleb Dadzen, Elisha Mensah, Ebenezer Ankrah, Joseph Atsu Mensah, Imrana Mohammed and Dworna



The Youth Team include Theophilus Allotey, Precious Akai Nettey, Abdul Baki Adam, Emmanuel Mawuli, Amadu Mohammed, Emmanuel Commodor, Issac Kakraba, Joseph Commeny, Godson Amuzu, Aziz Seidu, pPhilip Ajom, Wisdom Banor, Eric Asanti,Issac Odartey Lamprey, Joseph Commodore



He promised to connect with the Hungary Embassy to find scholarships for coaches and other officials, plus exchange programmes for boxers.



The GBA / GBF event was attended by Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, who is hoping to become president.



Director-General of the NSA, Prof Peter Twumasi was also present