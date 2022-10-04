Rev Owusu Bempah was a great footballer - Mohammed Odoom recounts their playing days

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Mohammed Odoom, has disclosed that Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International was once a footballer who was exceptionally good and talented.

According to the Asante Kotoko legend, who described the celebrity pastor as a great footballer, he added that Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah was a huge prospect at the colt football level, but he didn't pursue going professional.



Mohammed Odoom made this revelation in an interview with Dan Kweku Yeboah TV while remembering the teammates he had at his colt team, Akotex FC.



"I played at the colt level for Akotex and some of my mates were John Benson, a certain Aidan, who later went to play for the Nigerian national team, and even Rev Owusu-Bempah.

"Owusu-Bempah was a footballer. We all played at the colt level but he was behind me by a year and he was a great player at the time as a right winger. You can ask John Benson and he will say the same thing about him during our colt days," Mohammed Odoom added.



Mohammed Odoom played for Sekondi Eleven Wise, Kumasi Cornerstone, Asante Kotoko, and the Black Stars before hanging his boots in the late 1990s.



