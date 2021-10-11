'Revenge is only possible in boxing and not football' – Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza

Zimbabwe coach, Norman Mapeza

Zimbabwe coach, Norman Mapeza is optimistic that the Warriors will be able to defeat the Black Stars in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The Black Stars defeated the Warriors of Zimbabwe by 3-1 kind courtesy goals from Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and captain Andre Dede Ayew.



The Warriors are currently bottom of Group C and are seeking their first win of the qualifiers as they welcome the Black Stars to their home ground in Harare.



Coach Norman Mapeza has downplayed any intent of avenging last Saturday’s defeat and has stated categorically that his team is only focused on winning.



“I don’t believe in that word revenge, it’s a game of football. Revenge can only be made possible in Boxing and not football,” Mapeza told the media.

“We’re going to play Ghana tomorrow and we’re going to play to the best of our abilities and try to get the needed results,” he added.



The Warriors of Zimbabwe will host Ghana at the National Stadium in Harare tomorrow and kickoff is set for 1 pm Ghana time, 3 pm Zimbabwe time.







