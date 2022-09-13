Revenge must not be the motivation against Uruguay - Tim Cahil warns Ghana ahead of 2022 World Cup

Luis Suarez prevented a goal-bound effort from Dominic Adiyah's header

Australian legend, Tim Cahil urged the Black Stars not to be bent on avenging their painful defeat to Uruguay in 210 when they face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghanaians after the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw, had revenge on their minds after the Black Stars and the Sky Blues of Uruguay were paid in Group H alongside Portugal and South Africa.



According to the former Everton player, coach Otto Addo and his Black Stars team would be putting themselves under immense pressure if they go into their final Group H clash with vengeance on their minds.



“The reality is that there is always going to be pressure on the players. And for them, they have to remain fit enough to be selected.



“To look at avenging it is probably not the right way. Try to hit a benchmark through consistency. But what you’re asking for a country to go that far is putting pressure on them [players] that they don’t need,” Cahill told the media during a tour of the 40,0000-seater Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra, Qatar, which will host the December 2 clash.

Uruguay beat Ghana on penalties to eliminate the Black Stars from the quarter-final stage in the 201O FIFA World Cup in South Africa in a controversial game which saw Luis Suarez handle a goal-bound effort and a late-minute penalty miss from Asamoah Gyan.



