Richard Attah, Danlad Ibrahim named in Black Stars squad to face Nigeria - Reports

L-R Danlad Ibrahim, Richard Attah

Ghana to face Nigeria in World cup playoffs

Otto Addo to submit squad on Thursday



Danlad Ibrahim to make Black Stars return



Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah as well as Asante Kotoko, goalie Danlad Ibrahim have been reportedly included in the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in March.



According to Kessben FM, the two goalkeepers have been named among the goalkeeping team for the crucial doubleheader.



Attah, in that regard, will earn a third straight call-up while Danlad Ibrahim will make a return in November 2021.

Black Stars coach, Otto is set to submit his squad on Thursday, March 3, 2022.



The report further indicated that the two goalkeepers are the only local-based players included in the squad.



The Black Stars will host Nigeria in the first leg of the tie in Cape Coast on Friday, March 25 before traveling to Abuja for the return encounter four days later.



The two West African rivals will battle for a slot to join four other African nations who will represent the continent in the soccer showpiece in December in Qatar.



TWI NEWS