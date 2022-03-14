2
Richard Attah available for Nigeria game as Hearts make update on fitness

Accra Hearts Of Oak Goalkeeper, Richard Attah Gh.jfif Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana have been given a massive boost after Hearts of Oak have provided an update on goalkeeper Richard Atta’s injury suffered in the Ghana Premier League match against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The update gives some sort of respite to concerned fans and coaches of the Black Stars as World Cup play-off beckons.

The 26-year old short stopper was stretched off at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the 32nd minute and was replaced by Richmond Ayi for the remainder of the match.

Atta was rushed to the Presbyterian hospital in Dormaa for diagnoses.

Hearts have confirmed that Attah has been discharged from the hospital with his situation not serious as earlier feared.

The Phobians took to their Twitter to confirm the extent of the goalkeeper's injury.

"Goalkeeper Richard Attah has been treated and discharged from the Presbyterian hospital-Dormaa. X-rays conducted on him proved that there are no torn ligaments in the thigh as earlier feared." the club announced.

Attah is expected to be named by interim coach Otto Addo in Ghana's squad for the World Cup play-off later this month.

Ghana will play against Nigeria in a two legged tie on March 25 and 29 in Cape Coast and in Abuja respectively.

