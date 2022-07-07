Richard Attah explains why local players struggle at Black Stars

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Richard Attah: The only local player to make Black Stars AFCON squad

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has attributed local players' struggle at the Black Stars to pitch conditioning.



Attah, who was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2021 African Cup of Nations explained that the foreign-based prefer to play on wet pitches whereas the local players are used to dry pitches.



Speaking on Angel TV, Attah explained that the coaches would have made their list by the time the local players adjust to playing on wet pitch.

"I think the local league lack a lot of things. If you make it to the national team before you jell with them they(the coaches) would have gotten their team already. The main factor is the pitch. As a local player, the main challenge for local players is the pitch. Because the professionals want the pitch wet, which makes everything different. When receiving the ball it travels from you a bit, so after you begin to settle and get used to it in three or four days' time, they would have gotten their team already. If you don't wet the pitch they can't play." he said.



He recounted how he struggled to adjust to the local style of training after spending almost 10 weeks with the Black Stars for the 2021 AFCON.



"For me, when I came back after the AFCON, I struggled in training because the ball did not move fast. It took me two weeks to get used to. (While at AFCON) the ball was fast so it sharpened my reflexes."



When asked if the difference between local and foreign players is the tempo of the respective leagues, he answered "I think so."



Richard Attah, at some point, had three consecutive call-ups to the Black Stars but could not make his debut. So far, new manager, Otto Addo, has handed 3 local players callups, who have played a combined 84 minutes.

Hearts of Oak's duo Daniel Afriyie, and Dennis Korsah are the two local players to have played under the manager.



The duo together with Bechem United star man, Augustine Okrah are the three players to earn a call-up under the German-based trainer.



