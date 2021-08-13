Richard Attah gets Black Stars call-up as Razak Abalora is dropped

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah, has been invited to the Black Stars camp whiles Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora, has been left out of the squad.

Richard Attah was handed the call up to the Black Stars following his great season with the Phobians that saw them win the Ghana Premier League as well as the MTN FA Cup.



Explaining his decision to choose the Hearts of Oak goalie, Coach Charles Akonnor said, “Richard Attah has been superb for Hearts of Oak, he’s had 14 clean-sheets, it’s his first time and I think he also deserves a call-up.”



Meanwhile, Razak Abalora who has been the preferred choice in the absence of Richard Ofori was not invited into the team.

Hearts of Oak star man Salifu Ibrahim was also not named in the squad despite the number of commendations.



Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako also did not make the squad as only four local players were invited.



The four includes Hearts of Oak duo Richard Attah and Daniel Afiriye, Philimon Baffour of Dreams FC and Ismail Ganiyu of Asante Kotoko.