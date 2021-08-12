Richard Attah is the best goalkeeper in Ghana – Hearts of Oak star

Hearts of Oak goalie, Richard Attah

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah insists Richard Attah is the best goalkeeper on the domestic scene.

The Pure FM Sports team asked the Hearts of Oak defender to select his Best XI for the season and he spoke high of the keeper selecting him as his first choice.



He justified his selection by extoling the qualities of the 26-year-old.

“From the just ended league the best goalkeeper in Ghana is Richard Attah because if you look at his performance in both the first and second round in the league there is less threat in his goal area. He has been pulling up some impressive saves. For instance in our game against Medeama in Accra it was his save that kept us in the game,” he told Bright Kankam Boadu on Pure FM.



Attah, who has been handed call up into the Black Stars B squad by Annor Walker, kept 9 clean sheets in 22 appearances for the Hearts in the season.