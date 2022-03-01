Richard Attah must start against Nigeria - JE Sarpong

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah

Richard Attah excels in Hearts game against Kotoko

Richard Attah reportedly named in squad for Nigeria game



Super Eagles coach confident of victory over Ghana



Veteran coach Josef Emmanuel Sarpong has charged the technical team of the Black Stars to pick Hearts of Oak’s Richard Attah as the goalkeeper for the tie against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-off.



JE Sarpong asserts that Richard Attah should man the post in the decider against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



He is of the view that Attah is the most in-form and agile Ghanaian goalie who is currently enjoying consistent football.



In a Graphic Sports interview, JE Sarpong said that the game will pose huge threat to the Black Stars and that Attah will be able to withstand the pressure of playing against Ghana’s rivals.

JE Sarpong also recommended Richard Ofori as a back up to Richard Attah in the game. JE Sarong said that recalling the Richard Ofori will be good for the Black Stars as he is the more experienced.



“In goalkeeping, the trainer [Richard Kingson] should have pencilled just about five key goalkeepers for observation for the upcoming match but not as many as 15 goalkeepers that he said publicly that he was currently observing for a single match,” said Coach Sarpong, who is currently unattached.



He also disclosed that the technical team should strengthen other departments of the team to enable the Black Stars beat Nigeria and qualify for the World Cup.



“Apart from goalkeeping, other departments that need to be strengthened to build a formidable team against Nigeria are the midfield and attack,” he said.



The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 25 before playing the final leg on March 29 in Abuja, Nigeria.



The Black Stars have met their Nigerian counterparts on 49 occasions, winning 21, drawing 18 and losing 10.