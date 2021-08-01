Richard Baidoo ready to extend Hearts of Oak stay

Baidoo kept 8 clean sheets in 17 games for Karela United

Karela United goalkeeper on loan from Accra Hearts Of Oak, Richard Baidoo, has expressed his desire and readiness to renew his contract with the Phobians.

According to the young and energetic stopper, who has one year left to run on his current contract with the Rainbow Boys, he wouldn’t hesitate to extend his stay with the continental club masters only if his services are needed by the team.



And will only put pen to paper when a better offer is presented on the table.



“I am ready to play here and for that matter I am ready to extend my stay at Hearts if the offer is good,” he said on Onua TV.

However, he acknowledged the fact that despite his management and his mother club (Hearts of Oak) is solely responsible for a possible renewal of his contract; he will never turn down offers elsewhere that will light up his career.



“Any team that comes with a good offer and contract which will help my career I will be ready to sign for them,” Richard Baidoo affirmed.



