Richard Boadu backed to excel as captain of Asante Kotoko

Richard Boadu

Top sportscaster with TV3, Thierry Nyann has reacted to the appointment of Richard Boadu as the new captain of Asante Kotoko.

On Tuesday, August 22, Asante Kotoko confirmed in a Tweet that a new set of players have been selected as captains of the club for the upcoming football season.



Former Medeama SC midfield powerhouse Richard Boadu in that Tweet has been named the club captain and will be deputised by four players including Yussif Mubarik and Danlad Ibrahim.



Reacting to the announcement, Thierry Nyann says Richard Boadu ticks all the boxes when it comes to the requirement of a player needed to be captain of a team.



“A man who ticks all the 3C’s in leading a team — Richard Boadu Agadas is the new Asante Kotoko captain.



“An embodiment of trust, passion and consistency,” the Media General Sports Journalist said.



