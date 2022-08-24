0
Menu
Sports

Richard Boadu backed to excel as captain of Asante Kotoko

Richard Boadu 45678 Richard Boadu

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Top sportscaster with TV3, Thierry Nyann has reacted to the appointment of Richard Boadu as the new captain of Asante Kotoko.

On Tuesday, August 22, Asante Kotoko confirmed in a Tweet that a new set of players have been selected as captains of the club for the upcoming football season.

Former Medeama SC midfield powerhouse Richard Boadu in that Tweet has been named the club captain and will be deputised by four players including Yussif Mubarik and Danlad Ibrahim.

Reacting to the announcement, Thierry Nyann says Richard Boadu ticks all the boxes when it comes to the requirement of a player needed to be captain of a team.

“A man who ticks all the 3C’s in leading a team — Richard Boadu Agadas is the new Asante Kotoko captain.

“An embodiment of trust, passion and consistency,” the Media General Sports Journalist said.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: