Richard Boateng to extend contract at FC Cartegena

Former Ghana U-20 midfielder Richard Boateng has been handed a contract extension at Spanish second tier side FC Cartegena, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 29-year-old extended his contract with the Segunda side for another year after impressing in the final stretch of the season.
Boateng, younger brother of former Ghana international Derek Boateng, played an instrumental role at Cartegena this season, playing 26 games and scoring two goals for the club.
He joined Cartegena in 2021 from Alcoron and will spend another season with the club, who eye topflight promotion.
Boateng has enormous experience in the Spanish lower divisions, having played for Real Oviedo, UD Melila and Extremadura.
