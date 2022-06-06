0
Menu
Sports

Richard Boateng to extend contract at FC Cartegena

Richard Boateng67.jpeg Former Ghana U-20 midfielder Richard Boateng

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana U-20 midfielder Richard Boateng has been handed a contract extension at Spanish second tier side FC Cartegena, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 29-year-old extended his contract with the Segunda side for another year after impressing in the final stretch of the season.

Boateng, younger brother of former Ghana international Derek Boateng, played an instrumental role at Cartegena this season, playing 26 games and scoring two goals for the club.

He joined Cartegena in 2021 from Alcoron and will spend another season with the club, who eye topflight promotion.

Boateng has enormous experience in the Spanish lower divisions, having played for Real Oviedo, UD Melila and Extremadura.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prof. Lydia Aziato is the first nurse to attain the position of Vice Chancellor
Mohammed Salisu is ready to play for Black Stars - Kurt Okraku confirms after latest meeting
SUVs, Saloon cars, Briefcases: List of things banned by the AFRC under JJ Rawlings in 1979
No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 students, headmistress, 4 teachers – GES debunks report
How Ken Agyapong went from ‘exiting’ Parliament to entering NPP presidential race
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Related Articles: