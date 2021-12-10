Richard Commey is a boxer with a big heart – Lomachenko

Richard Commey will face on Lomachenko on Saturday, December 11 in the US

Former IBF Lightweight champion, Vasiliy Lomachenko has showered praises on the former IBF world champion, Richard Commey ahead of their clash.



Richard Commey will face Lomachenko on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in the United States of America.



The winner will become the mandatory challenger to the IBF Lightweight title held by Australian, George Kambosos.

Speaking ahead of the bout, Richard Commey has promised a good showdown against the Ukrainian as he stated that he has Ghana behind him.



“I think losing in boxing is part of boxing and parcel of it. So regardless of how you lose, it’s all about coming back and whatever happened with Teofimo[Lopez] fight, it is what it is.”



Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KO) believes Richard Commey (30-3, 27 KO) is a quality boxer with a big heart.



“I’m very excited because it’s the next step of my boxing career and like I said, it will be very interesting for fans,” Vasiliy Lomachenko said ahead of the bout.”



“I said before, he [Richard Commey] has a big power, he has the reach and he has the experience and he has a big heart.” Vasiliy Lomachenko added.