Richard Commey moves up in weight ahead of return against Jose Pedraza

Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight champion Richard ‘RC’ Commey is set to make his return to the ring after 7 months against Puerto Rico boxer Jose Pedraza in a super lightweight contest in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 27.



Commey (30-4, 27 KO) has moved up in weight to 140 pounds to take on the former two-weight world champion in the super lightweight division.



The former world champion was outclassed in his last bout by legendary Vasyl Lomachenko in December.



The 35-year-old who still has hopes of becoming a world champion again is looking at becoming a champion in two-divisions champion

A win over Pedraza (29-4, 14 KO) could see the Ghanian land a world title shot for a 140 pounds title.



Commey is eager to return with a decisive victory over Pedraza after losing twice in his last three fights.



Pedraza's most recent fight, which took place on March 4 in Fresno, California, ended in a pretty close but decisive loss to Jose Ramirez.



Since going up to 140 pounds in 2019, the 33-year-old has won three fights in five attempts after losing his debut contest at that weight to Jose Zepeda.



It's a fantastic battle for both because Commey is trying to break into a new division while Pedraza is trying to hang on in one where some belts may sooner rather than later become dispersed.



