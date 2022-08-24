Richard Commey moves up in weight to fight Jose Pedraza on August 27

Former world champion, Richard Commey

Ghana’s former lightweight champion, Richard Commey will face former world champion Jose Pedraza in his first junior welterweight fight on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This would be Commey’s first fight in 2022 after suffering a defeat to Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko in November 2021.



Commey who was the IBF lightweight champion in 2019 has disclosed his readiness to face his opponent in his new weight division.



“I am really looking forward to this fight, it’s an opportunity for one of us to make a big statement in the 140-pound division,” Commey (30-4, 27 knockouts) told The Ring.



The 35-year-old who has fought all his life as a lightweight boxer is confident of expressing himself better in the junior welterweight division in his upcoming bout.

“It is a deep division, but so was lightweight. That doesn’t worry me. If you want to be the best, you have to challenge the best. I have been competing at lightweight all my career – over 11 years now. My team and I feel this is the right time to step up in weight and try to become a two-weight world champion.”



Commey’s attempt for a second-world title shot was shut down in his last bout and would hope to earn a good comeback against his Puerto Rican opponent.



JNA/KPE