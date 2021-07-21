Richard Gadze signs for Israeli club on free transfer

Ghanaian striker, Richard Gadze

Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze has signed a one-year deal with Israeli top-flight club Bnei Sakhnin F.C.

Gadze has joined the club on a free transfer with the deal confirmed on Tuesday.



He became a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Moldovan side Sherif Tiraspol at the end of last season.



According to reports, an option to extend for a further year is included in the contract.

The 26-year-old becomes the third Ghanaian to move to Israel this summer after Edwin Gyasi and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom - both signing for the same team.



Bnei becomes Gadze's seventh club having previously featured for the likes of Ebusua Dwarfs, Delhi Dynamos, HJK Helsinki, Zira FC, FC Voluntari and FC Sheriff.