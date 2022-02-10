Richard Kingson, Otto Addo only surviving members of 2021 AFCON team

Coach Milovan Rajevac sacked as Ghana coach
GFA appoints new Black Stars technical team
New Black Stars management committee reconstituted
Goalkeepers’ trainer Richard Kingson and former assistant coach Otto Addo are the only surviving members of the former Black Stars Technical team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Ghana Football Association dissolved the erstwhile Black Stars Technical team following Ghana’s abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021.
The Black Stars exited the tournament at the group stages after defeats to Morocco, Comoros and a draw against Gabon.
The Technical team led by Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac was fired following a directive from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Other members of the team who were sacked included performance analyst Awal Kamin Salifu and coach Mike Stankovic.
Maxwell Konadu, one of the longest-serving assistant coaches in the senior national team was also part of the coaches who were sacked.
Goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson former assistant coach Otto Addo were the only members who have been reappointed into the new technical team.
Otto Addo was named as the interim coach while experienced Premier League coach, Chris Hughton was named as the Technical Advisor for the Black Stars with Masud Didi Dramani and George Boateng acting as assistant coaches of the team.
The newly-appointed technical team are expected to lead the Black Stars in their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria scheduled for March 24 and 29.