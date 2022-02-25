Richard Kingson and two others saved my life in Turkey - Ghanaian pastor based in US

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

Ghana Black Stars former goalkeeper Richard "Olele" Kingson and two other gentlemen by the name Rush and Idi have received some praise from a Ghanaian US-based Pastor for saving his life when he got stranded in Turkey.

According to Apostle Fred Boateng, founder of Power of Anointing Ministries based in America, he served eight months in prison for an attempt to cross the Turkey border into Bulgaria without proper documents.



Apostle Fred Boateng says he faced serious difficulties from accommodation to feeding after his release from prison.



It was the benevolence of Idi and Rush who later introduced him to the new Black Stars Goalkeeper's trainer Richard Kingson that saved his life.



According to him, these three gentlemen took it upon themselves to give him a home and a better life in Turkey.

With his desire to be a professional footballer, the gentlemen introduced him to some coaches in Turkey but due to lack of a work permit, he was never given the chance to play for any team in Turkey.



Super Boateng as he is popularly known made these revelations in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams in America.



