Richard Kingson defends Jojo Wollacott’s performance at 2021 AFCON

Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingston has disclosed that Ghana’s goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott cannot be blamed for the goals he conceded at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Wollacott was chosen as number one for the AFCON tournament which turned out to be the Black Stars’ worst performance in history



Despite failing to keep a clean sheet at the tournament, Richard Kingson who prepped Wollacott for the matches noted that he saw no mistake in the goalkeeper’s performance.

“Personally, I know Jojo Wollacot is a very good goalkeeper and I can also throw a question to the public that they should watch the matches very well and they will realize he did not make any mistake in all the three goals he conceded,” Olele told Precise Fm 105.9MHZ.



He added, “the public also have their opinion and nothing to challenge about so we are just moving forward and hope for the best.”



Wollacott conceded 5 goals in 3 games at the AFCON 2021 that saw the Black Stars exit the tournament at the group stages.



The goalkeeper conceded in Ghana’s defeat to Comoros and Morocco and draw with Gabon