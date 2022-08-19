Richard Kingson sends 'caution' to Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, others over nationality switch

Richard Kingson, goalkeepers’ trainer of the Black Stars

Richard Kingson, the goalkeepers’ trainer of the Black Stars has urged players who recently switched nationality to Ghana to be measured in their expectations.

Olele is quoted to have cautioned the players against lofty expectations as they are not guaranteed roles in the Black Stars.



Richard Kingson told the players that they will be measured on the same scale as existing Black Stars players.



He explained that selection into the Black Stars will be based purely on merit and that only those who prove to be worthy of spots in the team will be guaranteed.



“You are just like any other Ghanaian player. You have to earn a call-up by merit just as local players or any Ghanaian player anywhere.”



The Black Stars were in June boosted with the arrival of five players who picked Ghana over England, Spain, and Germany.



Kofi Ambrosius, Patric Pfeiffer, and Ransford Yeboah joined from Germany, Tariq Lamptey from England whiles Inaki Williams gave up his Spanish dreams for Ghana.

Another boost was the readiness of Mohammed Salisu for Black Stars duties after years of playing hide and seek with the country.



Meanwhile, head coach Otto Addo has explained that the players did not switch nationality for the sake of the World Cup.



He explained that they will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers among others.



“It’s a tough decision and they know what they are getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup,” Addo told the BBC last month.



“It’s about more World Cups to come, AFCONs, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup.”



The Black Stars are paired in the same group with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in the World Cup.

