Richard Kingson was like 50% - Sulley Muntari reveals secret to Black Stars success

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari has opened up on the confidence he had in Richard Olele Kingston as Black Stars’ number one goalkeeper.



The former Inter midfielder stated that he often had no worries when opponents attempted scoring Ghana in a match because he was confident Kingson and the rest of the defence would deal with it.



Speaking in an interview on GTV about how the Black Stars was able to build a formidable team for tournaments, Sulley Muntari attributed the success to the solid defence of the team which Kingston contributed 50% to.

“For me all the time when I talk about Black Stars from that period, for me it’s just the midfield and the defence,” Muntari stated.



He added, “the defence starts from Olele. For me if I’m playing and the ball goes behind me, I don’t look because Olele is there, John Mensah is there.”



“But when there is a shot or a hit, I just turn around because I know that is the confidence I have in that guy. He was everything for us. He was like 50% of our team,” Muntari stated.



Muntari made 84 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 20 goals. He also played at three World Cup tournaments for Ghana.