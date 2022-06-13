1
Menu
Sports

Richard Kingston: Legendary goalkeeper turns 44 today

Video Archive
Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Richard Kingson appointed as Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer

Richard Kingston announce retirement

Ghana beat USA to qualify for quarter-finals of World Cup 2010

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard 'Olele' Kingson turned 44 years on Monday, June 13, 2022.

The current Black Stars goalkeeper is the goalkeeper with the most appearances for the national team - 90.

Olele hold the record as the only Ghanaian goalkeeper to score for the Black Stars when he scored a 90th-minute equaliser against Tanzania in 2015.

Richard Kingson was Ghana's first-choice goalie at the World Cup in 2006 and 2010. He is the Ghanaian goalkeeper with the most number of clean sheets at the World Cup - 2 .

He is also the only Ghanaian goalkeeper to win the man of the match award at the World Cup- against the USA in 2010.

Richard Kingston is the longest-serving goalkeeper at the Black Stars from 1996 to 2012, that is 16 years.

Within the period, he played in one Africa Cup of Nations final and one World Cup quarter-final. He has an AFCON silver medal and bronze as his national team honours.

In his club career, Olele played for 12 different clubs in Europe including Galatasary, Wigan, Blackpool, Birmingham and a host of others.

Unfortunately, Richard Kingston ended his career in 2015 without winning a single trophy.

He started a career in coaching right after retirement. Currently, he is the goalkeepers' trainer for the Black Stars.

Olele is the elder brother of former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston although their surnames have different spellings.

He is married to Adelaide Tawiah with no information about his children. Richard Kingston holds Turkish citizenship with the name Faruk Gursoy.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
Related Articles: