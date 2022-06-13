Richard Kingston: Legendary goalkeeper turns 44 today

Richard Kingson appointed as Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard 'Olele' Kingson turned 44 years on Monday, June 13, 2022.



The current Black Stars goalkeeper is the goalkeeper with the most appearances for the national team - 90.



Olele hold the record as the only Ghanaian goalkeeper to score for the Black Stars when he scored a 90th-minute equaliser against Tanzania in 2015.

Richard Kingson was Ghana's first-choice goalie at the World Cup in 2006 and 2010. He is the Ghanaian goalkeeper with the most number of clean sheets at the World Cup - 2 .



He is also the only Ghanaian goalkeeper to win the man of the match award at the World Cup- against the USA in 2010.



Richard Kingston is the longest-serving goalkeeper at the Black Stars from 1996 to 2012, that is 16 years.



Within the period, he played in one Africa Cup of Nations final and one World Cup quarter-final. He has an AFCON silver medal and bronze as his national team honours.



In his club career, Olele played for 12 different clubs in Europe including Galatasary, Wigan, Blackpool, Birmingham and a host of others.

Unfortunately, Richard Kingston ended his career in 2015 without winning a single trophy.



He started a career in coaching right after retirement. Currently, he is the goalkeepers' trainer for the Black Stars.



Olele is the elder brother of former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston although their surnames have different spellings.



He is married to Adelaide Tawiah with no information about his children. Richard Kingston holds Turkish citizenship with the name Faruk Gursoy.



