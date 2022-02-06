Richard Kingston and two other friends saved me in Turkey - US-based Ghanaian Pastor

Source: Frank Williams

Ghana's Black Stars former goalkeeper, Richard "Olele" Kingston and two other gentlemen by the name Rush and Idi have received some praise from a Ghanaian US-based Pastor for saving his life when he got stranded in Turkey.

According to Apostle Fred Boateng, founder of Power of Anointing Ministries based in America he served eight months in prison for an attempt to cross the Turkey border into Bulgaria without proper documents.



Apostle Fred Boateng says he faced serious difficulties from accommodation to feeding.



It was the benevolence of Idi and Rush who later introduced him to Richard Kingston that saved his life.



According to him, these three gentlemen took it upon themselves to give home a better life and make him comfortable as long as he lived in Turkey.

With his desire to be a professional footballer, the gentlemen introduced him to some coaches in Turkey but due to his inability to acquire a work permit, he was never given the chance to play for any team in Turkey.



Super Boateng as he is popularly known made these revelations in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams in America.



