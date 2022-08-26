Richard Kingston, the unsung hero in Ghana's World Cup glory

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson

He was one of the best goalkeepers in Africa in his prime but Richard Kingston does not get the needed celebrations and recognition he deserves.



While his former national teammates speak so highly of him, Olele as he is fondly called is often viewed in the same lens as former Barcelona goalkeeper, Victor Valdes as just being part of a talented team.



In the words of Sulley Muntari, Richard Kingston "is the best goalkeeper ever in Ghana and the world."



Today, we profile the unsung hero who kept two clean sheets in 9 appearances at the FIFA World Cup.

Born on June 13, 1978, in Ghana's capital city Accra, Richard Kingson started his senior team career at the age of 17 with Ghanaian giants Accra Great Olympics FC in 1996.



Young Kingson lasted only a year in the Ghana Premier League after securing a move to join Turkish giants Galatasaray following his outstanding performance with Ghana in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Games.



Richard Kingson made only 27 appearances in his 9-year stay at Galatasaray while spending 6 years on loan playing for Sakaryaspor, Göztepe, Antalyaspor and Elazığspor respectively.



He didn't enjoy much success in his club football as he didn't make more than 30 appearances in any of the 13 clubs he played for in his 21-year-old footballing career.

Many consider the 2010/2011 season as the best for Richard Kingston because of his performance for the Black Stars in the 2010 FIFA World Cup while making 20 appearances for Blackpool in the English Premier League.



Galatasaray, Sakaryaspor, Göztepe, Antalyaspor, Elazığspor, Ankaraspor, Hammarby, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Doxa Katokopias, Balıkesirspor and Accra Great Olympics all had Richard Kingson on their books at some point.



National team career



Despite not making more than 30 appearances for any team in his club career, Richard Kingston was a successful goalkeeper for the Ghana though his generation of players failed to win a trophy for the country.

He made his Black Stars debut appearance as an 18-year-old goalkeeper and became a constant name in the Black Stars till he bowed out after the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kingson made 90 appearances making him the third most capped Black Stars player behind Asamoah Gyan and current captain Andre Dede Ayew.



He scored once for Ghana in his career after scoring a late equalizer in a 1–1 draw against Tanzania in 2008.



Kingson is currently the goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Stars and holds a CAF License C coaching certificate.

Personal life



He is the brother of former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston and is married to Adelaide Tawiah.



Richard Kingston holds a dual citizenship of Ghana and Turkey. His Turkish name is Faruk Gürsoy.



