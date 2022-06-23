Richard Ofori addresses competition with Wollacott for Black Stars' first choice

Black Stars goalkeepers, Richard Ofori and Joseph Wollacott

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has said he is not competing with Joseph Wollacott for the Black Stars number 1 spot.



According to the Orlando Pirates goalie, he has different qualities compared to Wollacot, although they are both goalkeepers.



Speaking with Vision One FM, Ofori said he loves to focus on himself instead of focusing on the competition with his colleague goalkeepers.



"One thing about this game is that everyone has his qualities. Wollacott is a good goalkeeper who has impressed since joining. Per his qualities, when he is in goal, everyone knows this is Wollacott. If Ofori is in the post, everyone knows this is Ofori. Wherever I go, one thing I always say is that I don't compete.

"Since arriving in South Africa, from Maritzburg to Orlando Pirates, I've met a lot of goalkeepers. Some are even former South Africa goalkeepers who are still playing. But I always tell them that I don't compete. What I do is that I focus on myself and where I want to get to, so nothing distracts me," said Richard Ofori.



The second deputy Black Stars skipper continued that when it is time to be a team player and fight for the nation, he does not care about being on the bench.



"We support each other as one family; we pray for each other because at the end of the day if you want to achieve something, there shouldn't be individualism. It is about the nation going to war, so the personal sentiment of 'I want to be in goal' doesn't bother me as a leader."



Ofori concluded by hailing Wollacott for his great personality and what the Swindon Town goalie has achieved since joining the national team.



"He has a good personality. Sometimes to be a good leader, you need to get good people as well. So he is a good person, and if you look closely, things have been good since he joined. He is a good man. If you are the number one and behind everything you are not a good person, then I think you don't worth it.



"By God's grace, since he came, things have been good. Looking at the World Cup qualifiers, it means things are going on well for the nation. This is the most important thing we have to focus on. We have to support him so he can deliver for the nation."

Richard Ofori, who was the first pick for the Black Stars, lost his spot to Wollacott due to injury.



The 25-year-old proved himself on his debut against Zimbabwe in 2021 at the time Ofori was out injured.



The British-born Ghanaian was a key member in Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup following his incredible display against Nigeria in the playoffs.



Ofori, since returning from injury in February 2022, has been good for Orlando Pirates, but he is yet to make a return to the Black Stars' goal.



