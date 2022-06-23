Richard Ofori advises Ghana to approach 2022 World Cup as underdogs

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has advised that the Black Stars head into the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup as underdogs.



Ofori cautioned the team not to boast of their performance in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups but rather see themselves as underdogs wanting to prove a point.



In an interview with Vision One FM, the Orlando Pirates goalie said football has evolved, citing North Macedonia eliminating Italy in the playoff as an example.



"If you look at the country that eliminated Italy, it shows that with where football has reached, if you approach the tournament as a football nation, you will be eliminated early. What I can say is that every country has prepared; that is why they qualified.

"Also, most of the countries prepare really well before they turn up for the tournament. If we go and act like we are Ghana, we did this in 2006 and did that in 2010; we will be eliminated early. Unless we go as underdogs and try to put the country on the map, that is when we can achieve," he said.



Ghana qualified for their fourth World Cup tournament by eliminating West African rivals Nigeria.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in Qatar, will commence on November 21 and end on December 18, 2022.



Ghana have been paired with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea in Group H.



The Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24 and then face South Korea on November 28 before wrapping the group stages up against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on December 02.



