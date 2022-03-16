Richard Ofori and three other goalkeepers named in Ghana's 27 man squad - Reports

Cameroon, Nigeria release squad for World playoffs
Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has reportedly named four goalkeepers in a reported 27 man squad for Ghana's World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March 2022.
According to ghanasoccernet.com, 4 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 10 midfielders, and 5 attackers make up the 27-man squad for the games.
Reports claim the four goalkeepers include, Orlando Pirates Richard Ofori, Hearts of Oak Richard Attah, Swindon Town's Jojo Wollacott, and Abdul Manarf Nurudeen.
At the moment, the full squad is yet to be released by the GFA.
The spokesperson of the FA, Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that the list has been submitted and the players involved have been informed.
“I know the players and their clubs have been informed and the coaches are in talks with the individual players as we speak," he told Ghanaian Times.
However, he said the decision to not officially announce it is strategic.
“It is a technical decision backed by management, and it is a well-thought-out and purely strategic move."
“They felt it’s a way of controlling or minimizing the abuse that normally takes place before games, especially on social media. Sometimes, the public abuse gets to the players and affects their mentality.”
He also revealed that the squad might not be announced at all but can only be determined by the technical team.
“Coaches can choose not to go public at all and it’s within their right to do so.”
Ghana is among 8 of the 10 playoffs teams who are yet to announce their squads for matches.
So far, Nigeria and Cameroon are the only countries to have announced their squads.
The first leg ties the playoffs in Africa is set to take place on March 25, 2022, while the return legs are scheduled for March 29.
