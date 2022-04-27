1
Richard Ofori drops insane dancing moves after netting winning penalty for Pirates

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Richard Ofori could not help himself on Sunday after scoring the winning penalty to send Orlando Pirates to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup as he dropped some interesting dance moves.

The goalkeeper started in post for his South African club over the weekend when the team hosted Simba SC from Tanzania for the second leg of the quarter-final match.

In the 90 minutes, Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah scored to give Orlando Pirates a 1-0 win. That meant the two teams were level on aggregate and had to play 30 extra minutes.

With no winner after extra time, it all came down to the penalty shootout for a winner to be decided.

It was there that Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori made his name to the delight of fans.

He danced right after scoring the winning penalty as fans and his teammates celebrated the massive victory.

Check out the goalkeeper’s dance moves in the video below:

