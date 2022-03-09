1
Menu
Sports

Richard Ofori set to join Ghana squad for Nigeria game

Richard Ofori580 Richard Ofori has regained fitness

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana have been boosted ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff as number one goalkeeper Richard Ofori has regained fitness and is set to join the team.

Ofori has recovered fully from the injury that kept him out of action for almost six months and will be included in Otto Addo's squad for the two crucial games this month.

The 28-year-old had been sidelined since September 2021 when he injured himself during a World Cup qualifying match against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The injury forced him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier this year in Cameroon.

However, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal that the Orlando Pirates has been given medical clearance to return to action. He has been spotted in group training and may be given some minutes before joining Black Stars.

In his absence, England-based Jojo Wollacott assumed the role as first-choice goalkeeper, but he wasn’t convincing especially at the Afcon as Black Stars suffered a shock first-round exit.

Ofori’s return means Wollacott will be relegated to the bench.

Ofori is the second assistant captain of the team and has been the first choice since February 2017.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Any by-election will be 'mid-term referendum' for NPP - Bright Simmons
Sam George 'mocks' government
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey
Wollacott, Attah, Nurudeen maintained as Black Stars goalkeepers for Nigeria games