Richard Ofori should be Orlando Pirates captain - Ex-skipper Edward Motale

Img 2368 Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Edward Motale says he believes the time has come for Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori to be named the new captain of the club.

Ahead of the start of the 2022/23 football season of the South African top-flight league, several players have been chosen for the captaincy role of the club.

For Edward Motale, Black Stars shot-stopper Richard Ofori should be the new Orlando Pirates captain.

"If I have to be honest, I am not a big fan of goalkeeper captains. But now Ofori can lead Pirates. He has the experience and he's an international player. I have seen him communicating with players and also shouting (on the pitch). A captain needs to be someone vocal is the right man for me," the Orlando Pirates legend said as quoted by the Daily Sun.

Besides Richard Ofori, Thabang Monare, Thembinkosi Lorch, Olisa Ndah, and Ben Motshwari are being considered for the captaincy at Orlando Pirates.

One will be chosen to replace Happy Jele who has left the club.

 

