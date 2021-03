Richard Okorogheye: Di University student with sickle cell wey don lost for one week

19-year-old Richard Okorogheye lost for London since last week

Police for London don say dem dey fear for 19 year old Richard Okorogheye wey di parents don dey find since last week Monday.

Di Oxford Brookes University student bin don tell im parents say school and staying indoors bin dey very hard for am.



Di Met Police Chief Inspector Calare McCarthy for di Central West Command Unit tok say "our officers dey work taya to find Richard, we dey use all di investigate opportunities wey dem get as dem dey follow witnesses tok and dey follow CCTV."



Richard mama, Evidence Joel tok say she believe pesin bin groom am from di internet and don kidnap an.



While im papa, Nelson Okorogheye bin hala say police no quick-quick ansa dem, wen dem first announce say dia pikin don lost.





Officers are renewing appeals for help as they continue work to trace missing 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye.



Richard is a student at #Oxford Uni. He left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area on 22 March. If you may have seen him, please call us.https://t.co/fBtLceYmWr — Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) March 28, 2021

Madam Joel tell tori pipo say on di Monday by 8:30pm, her pikin bin tell am say e dey comot dia Ladbroke Grove to go see im friend and na di last time she hear from am.



"All e bin tell me na say 'mummy I dey go see my friend'. I trust am so I no see need to ask any oda questions."



She tok say she dey fear on top say her son na sickle cell patient and no cari im medicine follow bodi wen im be comet house dat day.



She also tell tori pipo Sky News say, e bin no even cari im jacket or any money.



She tok say prior to im disappearance, Richard bin complain to am say e dey hard for to do online learning as well as im "shielding" against coronavirus for 12 months. She say e dey only comot from house for im monthly blood transfusion.



She say e bin neva comot di house before except to go collect blood transfusion every month.

Who be Richard Okorogheye?



Richard na 19 year old student of Oxford Brookes University dey study business.



According to di police im bin dey live for Western London although im dey like to go di Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.



Tori wey bin dey spread be say im dey 6 feet tall and slim. Di tori also tok say im bin dey wear black long-sleeved top, black tracksuit trouser and black trainers.