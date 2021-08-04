Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson reappointed Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer

The Ghana Football Association has appointed former International Richard Kingston as Goalkeepers' trainer of the Black Stars.

The 43-year-old replaces Najawu Issah who has been reassigned to the Black Stars B.



Richard Kingston previously worked under Kwasi Appiah as goalkeeper's trainer of the team in May 2017 but was relieved of his duty two years later.



He made about 90 senior national team appearances for Ghana spanning two decades before retiring from International football in 2017.

The former Great Olympics and Birmingham City shot-stopper played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments in 2006 and 2010 and also represented Ghana in five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



He is expected to bring his rich vein of experience to bear in upcoming International competitions.



The Black Stars are scheduled to play Ethiopia and South Africa in September 2021 as the search for a ticket to the 2022 Word Cup begins.